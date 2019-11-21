Detectives, park rangers investigating possible fall from Angels Landing at Zion National Park

Southern Utah
Posted: / Updated:
view from Angels Landing Zion National Park _6454553228333960791

WASHINGTON COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Washington County authorities and park rangers are investigating a possible fall at Zion National Park Wednesday.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted by Zion National Park rangers around 7:40 p.m. about the report of a person who fell from the Angels Landing trail.

“Investigators are working alongside the park rangers to verify the information and locate the possible victim,” said Washington County in a statement Wednesday night.

The agency said additional details will be release Thursday morning.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Bear River Development

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bear River Development"

Airmen from Hill Air Force Base deployed into combat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airmen from Hill Air Force Base deployed into combat"

President Trump reacts to Ambassador Sondland's testimony

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump reacts to Ambassador Sondland's testimony"

Protesters challenge grocery food tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protesters challenge grocery food tax"

Tips For Safe Holiday Decorating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips For Safe Holiday Decorating"
More Video News

Don't Miss