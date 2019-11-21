WASHINGTON COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Washington County authorities and park rangers are investigating a possible fall at Zion National Park Wednesday.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted by Zion National Park rangers around 7:40 p.m. about the report of a person who fell from the Angels Landing trail.
“Investigators are working alongside the park rangers to verify the information and locate the possible victim,” said Washington County in a statement Wednesday night.
The agency said additional details will be release Thursday morning.
WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:
- Detectives, park rangers investigating possible fall from Angels Landing at Zion National Park
- Pilot recovering from I-15 plane crash
- UHP cautions of dangerous driving conditions, flash flooding potential in Southern Utah
- Provo, Ogden top carbon dioxide emissions study
- Opponents of proposed food sales tax increase say low-income families will suffer