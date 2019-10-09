Deputies respond to shooting in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Deputies in Southern Utah are responding to a reported shooting in Washington County Tuesday evening.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened in the Apple Valley area.
It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the shooting.
This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.
