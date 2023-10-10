DELTA, Utah (ABC4) — Millard Sheriff deputies are investigating a possible verbal threat at Delta High School today, Oct. 10. They have determined it is safe to keep school operations running per usual.

Around 1:35 p.m., authorities from the Millard County Sheriff’s Office, along with school authorities, informed the public on social media of an ongoing investigation into a potential verbal threat at Delta High School. Deputies say there is currently “no information to substantiate that any threats were made.”

Deputies and school authorities decided together “that it is safe to continue school operations,” therefore there has not been an evacuation at this time.

Authorities quickly responded to the school after the alleged threat was made on campus. There is no additional information on the possible threat as the investigation is ongoing.

“We are grateful for all who are cooperating with our mission to keep our schools safe,” representatives of the Millard County Sheriff’s Office said.