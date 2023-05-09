ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — A wildfire kicked up in St. George Tuesday afternoon, prompting authorities to order evacuations in the area, according to St. George Police.

The fire reportedly started near 2500 E Waters Edge, just south of Virgin River near Mall Dr.

This is a “huge fire” that is causing a dangerous situation, says Public Information Officer Tiffany Mitchell, St. George Police. The wind is reportedly picking up and Mitchell is urging the public to keep clear of the area.

“We know that these things can be exciting,” says Mitchell. “Don’t come down here. Stay out.”

Authorities are evacuating the area, though specifics regarding the evacuation have not been provided at this time.

Utah Fire Info has put out the following tweet on the fire: “Washington County: A new fire in the River Bottoms of Washington County has threatened multiple structures and is forcing evacuations. Multiple resources have been requested and are responding. The State of Utah resources have been requested. More information to follow.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.