LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly 5,300 residents in La Verkin, Rockville, and Springdale Utah are left without power after a power line was reportedly damaged on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Rocky Mountain Power said it is aware of the damaged line and its widespread effects. Crews are reportedly working to repair the damaged line and restore power as quickly as possible. Crews estimate power will be restored around 10:30 p.m., several hours after the outage began.

What has caused the damaged line has not currently been reported.

When the power goes out, Rocky Mountain Power says it clears any downed power lines after assessing conditions for public and crew safety for a restoration plan. Once a restoration plan is in place, crews will work to restore power to the greatest number of people through transmission lines before restoring power to substations to convert power to levels people can safely use at home.

Crews will then restore power to concentrated areas through distribution and power lines. Finally, as part of the restoration process, crews will restore power to individual homes and businesses, which Rocky Mountain Power says is the task that tasks the longest.

You can track the restoration progress by visiting Rocky Mountain Power’s outage map.

During an outage and the restoration process, Rocky Mountain Power said anyone who comes across a downed power line should assume that is energized and should not touch it or anything that it is laying on.