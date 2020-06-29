Crews work to contain the Volcano Fire near Snow Canyon State Park

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to officials with Utah Fire Info a new fire is burning in Washington County.
The fire is being called the Volcano Fire and is located near Snow Canyon State Park.
The fire is currently 20% contained and estimated at 300 acres. The investigation of the cause is on-going.
Fires are burning across the state including the Traverse Fire in Lehi, the Rock Path Fire in Millard County, and the Knolls Fire in Saratoga Springs.
