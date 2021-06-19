Crews respond to lightning-caused wildfire west of Cedar City, evacuations lifted

UPDATE: SATURDAY 6/19/21 10:40 a.m.

ENTERPRISE, Utah (ABC4)- Evacuations have been lifted for homes in Enterprise as crews continue their efforts in putting out the Flatt fire, Saturday.

“Today, fire crews will continue direct suppression, securing the fire line with support from helicopters dropping water on areas of intense heat. The fire will likely continue to creep and isolated torching as winds increase,” Utah Wildfire shares.

According to Kevin Abel with the U.S Forest Service, evacuations for the city of Enterprise have also been lifted.

UPDATE: Friday 6/18/21 10:22 P.M.

ENTERPRISE, Utah (ABC4)- The Flatt Fire has now grown to a size of 10,000 acres as of Friday evening.

However, state wildfire officials say fire activity is “beginning to subside and slow for the night.”

Courtesy of Preston Family

UPDATE: Friday 6/18/21 7:57 P.M.

ENTERPRISE, Utah (ABC4)- Wildfire officials say the Flatt Fire has now grown to an estimated size of 6,000 acres.

This photo shows heavy smoke and flames rising above nearby homes in Enterprise.

Courtesy: @UtahFireInfo

Evacuations are underway in the area of 2000 S Old Modena Road east to 2400 west, and south towards Enterprise.

The American Red Cross of Utah has set up an evacuation center at Enterprise High School located at 565 S 200 E in Enterprise.

————————————————————————————————————————

ENTERPRISE, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters are on the scene of a lightning-caused wildfire burning west of Cedar City Friday afternoon.

The wildfire, dubbed the “Flatt Fire,” is burning 40 miles west of Cedar City and is estimated to be over 5,000 acres in size, according to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO).

Evacuations are underway in the area of 2000 S Old Modena Road east to 2400 west, and south towards Enterprise.

The American Red Cross of Utah has set up an evacuation center at Enterprise High School located at 565 S 200 E in Enterprise.

Photos shared by the ICSO show widespread flames and heavy smoke billowing over a field.

Courtesy: Iron County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Iron County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Iron County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Iron County Sheriff’s Office

One structure has been destroyed in the fire, but there are no known injuries.

The fire is continuing to progress towards Enterprise, according to Enterprise City officials.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen from Main Street in Enterprise

Courtesy: Christopher Thelin

Additional ground and air resources have now been called in to help battle the fire. The public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.