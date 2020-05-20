Crews battle fire near La Verkin

LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Just as firefighters contained one wildfire in Washington County, another one ignites.

Crews are now responding to a fire east of La Verkin near La Verkin Overlook Road and South State Route 9.

Photo: David Mooneyham

RELATED: Homeowners ‘grateful’ for swift efforts at Anderson Junction fire

The fire dubbed the “La Verkin Hill Fire” was first reported Tuesday evening. Crews reassigned from the Anderson Junction fire are now battling this new fire.

Utah fire officials say the La Verkin Hill fire is over 200 acres and 10% contained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

LATEST POSTS: