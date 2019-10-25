Crews rescue two hikers stuck in Kanarra Falls hole

KANARRAVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News)- Crews in Iron County are working to rescue two hikers from Kanarra Falls.

Officials say the pair left at 1 p.m. Thursday to hike from the top of the falls area to the bottom. Friends and family called authorities because they came back.

With the use of night vision, the Sheriff’s Office Tactical Flight Deputy was able to find the two hikers in a slot canyon.

Team members hiked in and found the pair in good condition. They told authorities they had repelled into a hole and had no way to get out.

As of 6 a.m. Friday crews were still working to get them out.

