SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Rescue crews in southern Utah spent part of Christmas Day helping an injured snowmobiler off the high country near Brian Head.

Iron County Search and Rescue posted on social media that the rescue happened Monday afternoon in the Dry Lakes area, where a woman had injured her back.

The woman was on a snowmobile with her husband when they hit a series of bumps, officials said. It’s thought she might have suffered a compression injury while landing on the machine at the exact moment it hit another bump.

Crews were only able to access the high-elevation area by snowmobile and ATV. They loaded the woman into a rescue sled, and brought her to Brian Head, where an ambulance was waiting.

The rescue took roughly four hours, and ended after sundown.