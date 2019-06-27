Live Now
Primary debate features 8 candidates for Salt Lake City Mayor

Crews managing lightning-caused wildfire for ‘forest health’

Southern Utah
Posted: / Updated:

BEAVER COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Utah fire officials say they’re managing a lightning-caused fire for “forest health and multiple objectives.”

The Skull Flat Wildfire, that sparked five miles east of Beaver, has burned an estimated 2,000 acres.

Fire personnel “used aerial ignitions to mitigate long-term smoke impacts to surrounding communities.”  

One of their goals, officials said, is to reduce overgrown vegetation and thus preventing a catastrophic wildfire in the future.

There are no closures or evacuations associated with this fire.

  • Photo: @UtahFireInfo
  • Photo: @UtahFireInfo

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

DABC drawing system for rare, high-demand liquors now open

35 officers sworn-in during inaugural ceremony for Riverton Police Department 

Lawsuit claims Grand America hotel exploited Filipino interns

adidas to release Donovan Mitchell inspired signature shoe July 1st

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS