Crews managing lightning-caused wildfire for ‘forest health’

BEAVER COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Utah fire officials say they’re managing a lightning-caused fire for “forest health and multiple objectives.”

The Skull Flat Wildfire, that sparked five miles east of Beaver, has burned an estimated 2,000 acres.

Fire personnel “used aerial ignitions to mitigate long-term smoke impacts to surrounding communities.”

One of their goals, officials said, is to reduce overgrown vegetation and thus preventing a catastrophic wildfire in the future.

There are no closures or evacuations associated with this fire.

Photo: @UtahFireInfo

Photo: @UtahFireInfo

