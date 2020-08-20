Crews battling new fire on Pine Valley Mountain in Southern Utah, 1 person injured

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A new fire started in Southern Utah Wednesday night in a hard to reach area of Pine View Mountain.

According to Utah Fire Info, the “Gardner Fire” started around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and has burned approximately 15 acres.

In a report by St. George News, the fire started on the west side of Gardner Peak which is about 1-2 miles the Pine Valley Campground. The area is in a steep, remote and rocky terrain, which has made fire fighting efforts difficult.

The fire is at 0% containment and being fueled by timber, brush and litter.

St. George News reported one person received minor injures but no other details were released.

Pine Valley Campground as well as Grass Valley and Pine Valley have some structures being threatened but no evacuations are in order at this time.