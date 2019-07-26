Courts: Man runs out of hospital with IV in his arm, attempts to carjack woman with small child

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man who ran out of the hospital with the IV still in his arm took staff on a wild chase in the parking lot then attempted to carjack a woman with a small child.

Charging documents state a nurse at the Dixie Regional Medical Center contacted an officer inside the emergency room and asked for his help with a patient.

The nurse said Reilley Daemon Perez, 27, a patient under the influence of drugs, had just run out with an IV still placed in his arm, documents state.

The officer located Perez standing on top of a vehicle at the end of the parking lot and as he and several other staff members approached the man, he jumped off the car and started to run across the parking lot.

Documents state Perez hit the window of a parked car then the window of a woman’s car as she was driving through the area.

Documents state the woman was startled by the sound of him hitting her car and stopped. That’s when Perez jumped into her vehicle and yelled: “Go Go Go!”

The woman told police she was very afraid as she had her small child in her car and began to hit him and yell at him to get out of her car, to which he did, according to documents.

He then continued to run through the parking lot when he was located by two staff members hiding behind a car. When they approached him, he got up and started to yell at them and take swings at them, documents state.

An officer arrived and tried to get him to stop but he wouldn’t so force was used to arrest him, including the use of a Taser by staff security.

Perez was booked into jail on charges of intoxication, assault of a health care worker, criminal mischief, robbery and failure to comply with the command of an officer. It was also discovered that he had an active warrant for his arrest.

Perez was just released from the Utah State Prison on June 19. He has been in and out of incarceration since 2013 where he spent two years at the Utah State Prison for felony burglary, theft and drug possession.

While in prison, Perez was convicted of assaulting a prisoner in 2013 and again in 2015.

He was arrested in 2017 for felony domestic violence assault after he strangled his then-girlfriend and had assaulted her, leaving dozens of bruises the month before. The woman made statements she was afraid of what he would do to her if she reported the abuse. The case was later dismissed after prosecutors said they could not reach the victim.

Domestic Violence:

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately

