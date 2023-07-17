HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) — A federal grand jury in Southern Utah returned an indictment charging a Washington County man, and convicted felon, with possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Daniel Demetrio Vigil, 62, a convicted felon out on probation or parole, was allegedly found in possession of a fully loaded firearm, intoxicated, and noncompliant with officers.

According to court documents, on June 27, Hurricane Police responded to reports of an intoxicated individual with a gun. The individuals who called the police were reportedly hiding in the home and told officers they were scared for their safety.

When officers arrived two adults and a child were able to get out of the home while officers engaged in conversation with Vigil.

Officers reported the smell of alcohol and slurred speech from Vigil. The subject did have a gun and officers ordered him to drop the gun several times. After about an hour of Vigil refusing and continuing to go in and out of the home, the officers used rubber bullets and tasers to immobilize him and retrieve the gun.

Vigil was transported to the hospital to receive medical clearance and was then transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked and charged.

Vigil’s arrest is being reported as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence.

The initiative is an effort to make local neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in their communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.