Controversial Collin Raye concert moved to Cedar City

FRANKLIN, TN – AUGUST 07: Collin Raye performs during the concert to benefit the Buddy Care Foundation at Franklin Theatre on August 7, 2012 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

CEDAR CITY (ABC4 News) – A concert to support small business owners during the COVID-19 pandemic is now slated to happen in Southern Utah.

Utah Business Rival (UBR) says it will host a free live concert with country singer Collin Raye on June 13 in Cedar City.

This comes after the concert was previously booted from Kaysville and Tooele due public health guidelines regarding mass gatherings during the pandemic.

RELATED: Could protests threaten the state’s progress with COVID-19?

“We are thrilled to announce that Iron County is open for business, please come support small business and enjoy Collin Raye,” said Iron County Commissioner Paul Cozzens.

UBR says the goal of the concert is to “highlight mall business heroes who have booths and give them a safe, outdoor opportunity to provide for their families and pay their mortgages.”

The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 13 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Iron Springs Resort of Utah. If you would like more information about attending or participating, you can visit utahbusinessrevival.com.