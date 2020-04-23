Community Over Crisis: Cedar City hangs inspirational banners through Main Street

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Cedar City officials found a way to help spread some positive vibes by putting up banners along Main Street with inspirational song lyrics, according to St. George News.

Brad Abrams, Cedar City Economic Development Coordinator, told Cedar City News the banners were trying to help with the negative feelings COVID-19 has brought upon the community.

“There was negative news, just a heavy feeling that everyone had with COVID-19. So we just decided to put out a positive message on our banners to share, just the message to everyone … ‘Keep your head up. We’re in this together. We can get through this, it’s not all bad,’” Abrams said.

The idea came to light through neighbors who were dancing in the streets together.

“He (Abrams) just wanted an idea for something happy for downtown, and I had just seen a thing on TV about a neighborhood up north where all of the neighbors got outside on their sidewalks and they were dancing,” City Treasurer Wendy Bonzo said. “It just reminded me of dancing in the streets, so I just suggested the theme of dancing in the streets.”

Abrams said city staff made attempts to include different genres and generations, stating “Music resonates with everybody, so it’s something that hits all people from all walks of life. That’s kind of why we did it.”

Along with the banners is a social media campaign using #cedarcitytogether.

