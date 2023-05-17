MOAB, Utah (ABC4) — A 73-year-old Colorado man died in Arches National Park on Monday after resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

According to the National Park Service, on May 15, National Park Service rangers responded to a report of CPR in progress at the Devils Garden Campground in Arches National Park. Personnel from the Grand County Sheriff’s Dept. and Grandy County EMS also responded to the scene.

When they arrived, they attempted to perform CPR on the man, but the efforts were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the 73-year-old man has not been publicly released.

According to NPS, no additional information about the incident is available at this time.