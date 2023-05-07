ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — Family man and co-founder of Utah company Burt Brothers Tire & Service Wendel Burt has passed away. He was 68.

“Wendel Burt’s heart and hands reached out far and wide to those things most important to him — people he loved and cared for, organizations with whom he worked and charitable causes he embraced,” his obituary states.

Wendel started Burt Brothers Tire & Service with his brother Ron back in 1991 in Bountiful.

The business grew “well beyond Wendel’s wildest dreams,” and “like treads on tires,” he left an imprint not just at work but at home and in his community.

Wendel was reportedly also a “man of great faith,” living a life of service as a Bishop in Sandy.

His obituary states that on April 26, 2023, he died doing what he loved — adventuring and outdoors among friends and family.

Though Wendel was born in Spokane, Washington, he grew up right here in Salt Lake City, graduating from Cottonwood High School in 1972.

Wendel and his wife Kerry “are fortunate to share 18 grandchildren,” his obituary states. He will be remembered as “a man full of smiles and generosity,” who could easily light up a room.

Wendel’s services were held in both Sandy and St. George. A Celebration of Life will be held under the direction of Metcalf Mortuary in St. George, Utah at the home of Wendel and Kerry Burt on Sunday, May 7, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Wendel to Make-A-Wish Utah 771 E Winchester, Murray, Utah 84107. Donors wishing to pay by credit card can do so here. Donations can also be made to Conserve Southwest Utah at 321 North Mall Drive, Suite 8202, St. George, Utah 84790 or you can visit their website here.

Wendel’s full obituary is available to read here.