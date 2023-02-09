CISCO, Utah (ABC4) — A man in Cisco was arrested Thursday for stealing nearly $28,000 worth of copper wire belonging to the Union Pacific Railroad.

Grand County Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle next to the Cisco railroad tracks and found the alleged thief, Jason Pogue. When police approached Pogue, he was next to his car and had in his possession the alleged stolen copper wire.

Grand County Sheriff Jamison Wiggins said the damage amounted to approximately $63,000 because of this alleged theft.

Pogue was arrested and booked into Grand County Jail on charges of felony theft and criminal mischief. This is not the first time Pogue has faced charges of theft — the last one was in 2012 in San Pete County amounting to or exceeding $5,000.