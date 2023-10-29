ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — A man was seriously injured and two young children are in critical condition after a car hit a metal power pole in St. George Sunday afternoon, Oct. 29, according to the St. George Police Department.

At around 5:20 p.m., a black car was driving southbound on Dixie Drive when it crossed into oncoming northbound lanes, SGPD said. The car reportedly hit a metal power pole on the east side of the road.

SGPD said the adult male driver was trapped inside the vehicle and needed to be extricated. There were two young children in the backseat who are currently in critical condition, police said.

The driver was reportedly transported to the hospital with significant injuries.

Dixie Drive is closed in both directions from Sunset Blvd. to 540 North, according to SGPD.

“Please, please, please avoid the area,” SGPD posted on social media.

The Accident Reconstruction Team is currently on scene and said the road will be shut down until that investigation is complete.

If you saw this crash and have not spoken with police, SGPD asks that you contact them at 435-627-4300.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.