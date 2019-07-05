Newsfore Opt-In Form

Child pulled from Moab rec center pool

Southern Utah
MOAB (ABC4 News) – Child is recovering in the hospital Thursday night after a near drowning.

Grand County Emergency Medical Services was dispatched to the Moab Recreation and Aquatic Center on the report of a pediatric drowning.

A child pulled from the pool was unresponsive and not breathing. An off-duty employee of Moab Regional Hospital along with lifeguards started CPR. The child was revived and regained a pulse.

The child was transported to Moab Regional Hospital in serious condition.

“Our sincere gratitude to the off duty Moab Regional Hospital employee, The Aquatic Center Lifeguards, Moab Valley Fire Department, Moab City Police & the staff at Moab Regional Hospital for their roles in saving the child’s life,” said Grand County EMS in a statement.

