Man charged with shooting K9 Tess headed to prison

WASHINGTON COUNTY(ABC4 Utah)- A man charged with shooting and injuring a Washington County police K9 is headed to prison.

Alvie Jared Grover, 55, of St. George, was arrested in August 2017 for injuring a police service animal, aggravated robbery, theft of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, criminal mischief, failure to respond to officer’s signal and reckless driving.

Grover eventually pleaded guilty in 5th District court to second-degree felony counts of theft of a firearm (x2) and criminal mischief as well as one third-degree felony count of causing bodily injury to a police animal.

He was sentenced on Tuesday by Judge Eric Ludlow to one-15 years at the Utah State Prison for the three second-degree felonies and up to five years for shooting K9 Tess.

The sentences were ordered to run consecutively.

The incident involving Grover happened on August 29, 2017, when police were called to the area of 400 N. Bluff Street in St. George on report of a man causing a disturbance. Officials said while officers were en route, Grover assaulted another person and stole his truck which had an assault rifle and ammunition inside.

Investigators say Grover fled and later crashed near 2500 Santa Clara Drive.

Police found Grover sitting in the driver’s seat of the truck and tried to talk him into surrendering.

Eventually. Washington County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Tess arrived on scene. When the suspect opened the door of the truck, Tess jumped into the cab and Grover fired at her, hitting her in the head.

Tess recovered and later returned to work a month later.

K9 Tess and her handler Deputy Graf





What others are reading: