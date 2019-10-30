Centennial event scheduled Nov. 19 for Zion National Park

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah (AP) — A centennial event celebrating Zion National Park’s founding 100 years ago is planned Nov. 19 at Dixie State University in St. George.
The park’s nonprofit partner, Zion National Park Forever Project, said the 7:30 p.m. event is free and open to the public, with tickets available online or in person at the university box office.
The event will include live performances by several artists, activities with National Park Service rangers and a screening of a new, Zion Forever film about the park.
