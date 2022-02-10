Cedar City preparing for upcoming monsoon season after devastating floods

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Cedar City is working on clearing and expanding storm drainage systems just in time before the monsoon season in hopes to prevent disastrous flooding, similar to what residents experienced last summer.

Last summer, residents in Cedar City and other areas in Iron County experiences serious flooding.

It was something that left many families in disarray, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage, for some, even millions.

“It’s just unbelievable and it’s not just us it’s our neighbors, it’s our friends, it’s our family, it’s just so widespread in the city that no ones gone untouched,” says Sami Hunt, of Cedar City.

It’s something the Cedar City Council didn’t forget about. Wednesday night, the council was eager to get to work to prepare for the upcoming monsoon season.

“We have been working with a private engineering company, to help identify certain projects in the city that we can get to quickly,” says Gabrielle Costello, the spokesperson for the city.

The council voted in favor to start working on the storm drain masterplan. Right now, it’s clearing out drainage systems in the neighborhoods that saw the worst damage.

“To divert the water away, from those subdivisions and those surrounding communities, so we can mitigate any flood hazards, in anticipation of the upcoming monsoon season,” says Costello.

Residents can expect to see crews working around the city right away and the $1-3 million masterplan, will also cover other projects in the coming years.