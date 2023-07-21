CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Cedar City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to track down at least two alleged burglars who stole from three businesses.

On Thursday, July 20, around 5 a.m., the authorities began an investigation into a burglary, and as the day continued, two additional businesses were stolen from.

According to the Cedar City Police Dept., the three businesses were Denny’s, Frijoles & Frescas, as well as Artic Circle. There was also a burglary in Enoch suspected to be connected.

“The motive and behavior are the same in all 4 burglaries,” Admin Sargeant Justin Ludlow of Cedar City Police said.

Each business is missing cash with anywhere from $1,000 to $2,000. The burglars allegedly forced entry into the businesses, and then into the business safes. According to the authorities, two of the safes were in areas distant from the business.

At this time, suspects have not been identified. Cedar City Police Department has released photos from some video surveillance and is asking the public to help them identify the suspects.

The photos of the suspects are located below. If you have any information, please call the Cedar City Police Department at (435) 586-2956.

Suspected Burglars, Courtesy of Cedar City Police Department