Cedar City Police K9 gets new bulletproof, stab-proof vest

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – K9 Max of the Cedar City Police Department will receive a bullet and stab protective vest.

The new vest will be donated by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. a non- profit organization and is sponsored by Joanna Boyd of Leeds, Utah.

The vest according to officials will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love – Trained to Serve -Loyal Always.” The vest is expected to be delivered within eight to 10 weeks.

The donation to provide protective vest for one Law enforcement K9 cost $950.00. Officials say each vest has a value between $1,744 – $2,283 and a five-year warranty with an average weight of 4-5 lbs.

K9 Max is a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, who is a dual-purpose police K9 devoted to policing, certified in patrol and narcotics, and is assigned to Corporal Kirk Lovell.

He became a member of the Cedar City Police Department, in October 2017 and started his formal training in January 2018. He is an extremely energetic dog with a love for chew toys and bite sleeves.

On his days off, he enjoys long runs with his handler and being lazy at home.

