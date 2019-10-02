Cedar City police investigate possible attempted abduction

Southern Utah
Posted: / Updated:

CEDAR CITY (ABC4 News) – Police in Southern Utah are investigating a possible abduction Tuesday night.

Cedar City police said they received a call reporting an attempted abduction of a juvenile female at a truck stop near 2645 Canyon Ranch Drive just before 7 p.m.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Pollock said the girl was able to describe a tractor-trailer and a suspect, and an attempt-to-locate alert was issued to law enforcement in the area.

A short time later, Sgt. Pollock said a trooper in Washington County spotted a person and a vehicle matching the suspect description.

The individual was taken to the police station in Cedar City for questioning. Investigators are also interviewing the girl involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Boy teased for being in school play receives national attention from actors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy teased for being in school play receives national attention from actors"

Something smells fishy, and it might be your local community waters being restocked

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something smells fishy, and it might be your local community waters being restocked"

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Beverage cart goes berserk at O’Hare Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Beverage cart goes berserk at O’Hare Airport"

Breast Cancer Suvivor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Breast Cancer Suvivor"

Census Office Opening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census Office Opening"

Seeking Volunteers To Help Protect The Community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seeking Volunteers To Help Protect The Community"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories