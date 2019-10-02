Cedar City police investigate possible attempted abduction

CEDAR CITY (ABC4 News) – Police in Southern Utah are investigating a possible abduction Tuesday night.

Cedar City police said they received a call reporting an attempted abduction of a juvenile female at a truck stop near 2645 Canyon Ranch Drive just before 7 p.m.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Pollock said the girl was able to describe a tractor-trailer and a suspect, and an attempt-to-locate alert was issued to law enforcement in the area.

A short time later, Sgt. Pollock said a trooper in Washington County spotted a person and a vehicle matching the suspect description.

The individual was taken to the police station in Cedar City for questioning. Investigators are also interviewing the girl involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

