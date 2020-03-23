Cedar City Police Department, Animal Shelter closed to public

CEDAR CITY (ABC4 News) – The Cedar City Police Department announced Monday the police station will only be open for scheduled appointments in an effort to practice social distancing and reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Clint Pollock told ABC4 News that the public should contact their office at (435) 586-2956 to schedule an appointment for sex offender registry, collecting property or evidence, and GRAMA requests.

Patrol officers will still respond to emergency calls but are asking that if you are a victim of a non-emergent crime; i.e. fraud, theft or similar, or you have questions, contact dispatch and speak with an officer on the phone at (435) 586-2955.

The Cedar City Animal Shelter is also closed to the public. If the public has an animal problem, they may contact the shelter at (435) 586-2960 or dispatch at (435) 586-2955.

Courtesy: Cedar City Police Department

