CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Two women were arrested by Cedar City Police earlier today, Aug. 30, after they allegedly used counterfeit $100 bills at a local truck stop.

Roberta Eng, 59, and Jasmine Ramirez, 31, allegedly used the bills shortly after 12:30 p.m., which were caught by a truck stop cashier, and then left the scene before police arrived. Cedar City Police Sgt. Justin Ludlow said Utah Highway Patrol officers later stopped Eng and Ramirez’s vehicle on Interstate 15.

Eng was booked into the Iron County Correctional Facility on 10 felony counts of possession of forged writing. Ramirez was booked on 10 felony counts of possession of forged writing, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.

Ludlow said as the women were interviewed, they were also linked to other fraud-related crimes in Cedar City, but he did not elaborate on those additional allegations.

Ludlow said the truck stop cashier was able to respond to the situation because they were familiar with a similar instance that occurred earlier this month.

Cornell University has a number of tips to help people detect counterfeit money: