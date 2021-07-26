Cedar City declares State of Emergency

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Cedar City is now under a State of Emergency.

Extreme weather conditions have been pummeling Southern Utah not only over the last two days, but on and off for much of July.

The challenges the city has been forced to navigate, including running out of sandbags and losing power to the city office Monday afternoon, left officials little other choice than to ask for help.

Cedar City Mayor Maile Wilson-Edwards took to social media Friday evening to officially declare a State of Emergency based on the flooding, Monday.

The mayor says, “We have been out assessing the damage throughout the City & it’s extensive to private & public property.”

She continues, “City crews will continue through the night assessing damage and assisting our residents.”

I am declaring a State of Emergency here in Cedar City based on the flooding today. We have been out assessing the damage throughout the City & it’s extensive to private & public property. City crews will continue through the night assessing damage and assisting our residents. — Mayor Maile Wilson-Edwards (@WilsonMaile) July 26, 2021

The guidelines and resources to help residents as a result of the emergency declaration are unknown at this time, but the city will be working to assist however they can as soon as possible.

ABC4 will follow this story as it develops.