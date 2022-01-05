Cedar City daycare shuts down for the day after burglary

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Employees at a daycare in Cedar City are cleaning up after a burglary that police say happened either late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

Cedar City Police say they responded to Discovery Clubhouse around 5 a.m. after a call of a possible break-in.

Employees say when they arrived, they found every single room turned upside down. The director for the daycare says the majority of their items were stolen, ranging from food to electronics.

The burglars even removed the security system and internet devices. The owner says they’re looking at about a $50,000 loss.

“I just feel really bad for all the families that it’s affecting because it’s really short notice, like we just had to close because of this and it’s affecting a lot more people than just our staff and us, it’s affecting a lot of families,” says Laura Stevenson, the director at Discovery Clubhouse in Cedar City.

The owner of the daycare says they will open back up Thursday and ABC4’s Southern Utah Correspondent, Jordan Verdadeiro will have a detailed report after speaking to parents and the owner.