Carjacking suspect hit, injures, Santa Clara police officer

SANTA CLARA, Utah (ABC4 News) – A police officer was injured Sunday morning after being struck by a carjacking suspect in Santa Clara, according to St. George News.

The officer, who is with the Santa Clara/Ivins Police Department, was hit in the area of 2800 block of Santa Clara Avenue a pursuit with a man who had stolen a motorcycle in St. George.

Washington County Sheriff’s Department located the suspect heading east on Old Highway 91 and was joined by the Santa Clara/Ivins officer in a chase. The chase was terminated about a mile later for public safety.

The suspect crashed the motorcycle into the front yard of a residence near Santa Clara Drive. The rider got up from the crash then jumped into a Toyota after demanding the driver exit the vehicle.

The WCSO deputy and the officer caught up with the suspect where at gunpoint, they demanded the suspect surrender. Instead of doing what the officers told him to do, the suspect accelerated and struck the officer as he drove off, knocking the officer to the ground.

Police have not arrested the suspect but told St. George News they are pretty certain they know who he is after finding a cell phone, helmet and gloves at the scene that were taken in as evidence and for testing.

Read the full report here.

