ENOCH, Utah (ABC4) — The Google search history of the father who allegedly killed his family and himself in their home in Enoch shows he searched if neighbors could hear gunshots and other related searches five days before the killings, according to a search warrant affidavit.

Michael Haight, the father who allegedly killed his family and himself on Jan. 4, searched gun-related questions on Google five days prior to the shootings. The searches include how loud is a 9mm, how loud is a 40mm, can you hear gunshot in a house and can neighbors hear gunshots, the affidavit said.

In addition to the internet searches, officers found a family trust portfolio and printouts of the article “How to cope with petty people” on his office desk.

On the day of the shootings, Haight’s receptionist said he had attended work but dismissed her early at 2 p.m., according to the documents.

Other discoveries reported last month show that Haight was investigated for child abuse in 2020 but the charges were dismissed for lack of evidence. According to the incident report, the daughter told interviewers that Michael Haight had assaulted her more than once over the course of three years, including one incident of choking her in the kitchen.

Another warrant shows that one of his daughters sent a message to a friend the day before the shootings saying “her dad came home, was acting strange and she was worried,” the Associated Press reported.

Michael Haight, 42, has been accused of killing his wife, Tausha Haight, 40; her mother, Gail Earl, 78; and his and Tausha’s five children, including three girls ages 17, 12, and 7, and two boys, ages 7 and 4. Haight appears to have taken his own life after killing the other seven.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.