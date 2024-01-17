ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — Artists who want to mark their stamp in the heart of the St. George’s Historic Downtown district have their chance. A Utah-based real estate company is looking beautify the city by adding a massive mural and they are seeking an artist to carry out the project.

The canvas is a roughly 35-foot high and 165-foot wide space on the west side of a shared parking garage between The Advenire hotel and the City View St. George Apartments. PEG Companies, which owns both the hotel and the apartments, and the City of St. George said the mural would become a “significant” long-term focal point of the community.

“Art connects community members and adds to the human experience, enhancing our quality of life,” said St. George Mayor Michele Randall. “With each new mural, the Arts District in downtown St. Goerge becomes more vibrant and welcoming due to the work of passionate artists.”

To find the right artist for the mural, PEG and the City of St. George have asked artists to submit applications, including a concept design, estimated timeline for completion, and approach for the project online. Artists can apply as individuals or as a group of artists.

PEG and St. George said they are encouraging artists to be creative and use “outside-the-box” thinking to reflect the community’s rich history, culture, and vibrant future. To that end, officials are welcoming submissions that include more than just visual art. Submissions and proposals may also include work that blends the landscaping, mosaic-tiled walkways, pedestals, and other ideas to bring the mural alive.

“The uniquely authentic experience The Advenire offers along with the beautiful adjacent City View St. George Apartments represents the essence of Southern Utah at it’s finest,” said PEG Companies Founder and CEO Cameron Gunter. “Now, we’re seeking a strong exterior mural that can further elevate the neighborhood.”

Artists have until Thursday, Feb. 29 to apply. The application process and more information about the project can be found here.