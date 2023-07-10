CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) said a buck deer was illegally shot and killed in Kane County in June, prompting an investigation and a request for public help.

DWR said the dead deer was discovered by a fisher at the Kanab Creek area of the Sevier River in Kane County. The buck was reportedly shot in the left shoulder by a small caliber gun.

Officers with DWR said the deer was likely shot further south than where it was found and had been dead a week before it was found.

“The deer was still growing its antlers at the time it was killed and it had the potential to become a trophy buck deer,” said DWR Officer Wyatt Mecham. “Illegal activities like this rob hunters and other wildlife enthusiasts of the opportunity to enjoy this deer.”

Utah conservation officers reportedly conduct numerous investigations into illegal wildlife killings. In 2022, 1,283 wild animals and fish at a combined value of over $609,000, were illegally killed.

Anyone with information regarding the killed buck found near Kanab Creek is asked to reach out to DWR either through the DWR law enforcement app, by texting 847411, through the DWR website, or by calling Officer Mecham directly at 801-386-1363.

DWR said a reward may be available for information leading to the successful prosecution of those responsible.