Bryce Canyon to increase recreational access and services

BRYCE CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Bryce Canyon National Park will begin increasing recreational access and services effective Wednesday, May 6.

The National Park Service (NPS) says it is working service-wide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and use a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Read more

Beginning Wednesday, May 6, Bryce Canyon says they will reopen access to the following places:

The main park road and all viewpoints to Rainbow Point

Restrooms at Sunset Point (only restrooms open within the park)

Trails within the Bryce Amphitheater area

With public health in mind, they say the following facilities will remain closed:

Park Visitor Center and fee booths

Park campgrounds

Mossy Cave parking and trail area

Backcountry trails including the Under the Rim trail and campsites

Park concessions facilities

All campground reservations for the month of May have been canceled and park officials say they are in the process of fully refunding everyone who had reservations.

Park officials say Visitor and Resource Protection Rangers are conducting regular and targeted patrols to enforce closures and park regulations. They added that title 36 of the Code of Federal Regulations authorizes a maximum ﬁne of $5,000 and up to six months in prison for misdemeanor violations.

National Park Service Public Health Service Officers recommend that everyone should take the following routine precautions:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use >60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

When you cough or sneeze, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue, or do so into your elbow. Dispose of the tissue and wash your hands again.

In the office, keep 6 feet of separation between yourself and others to reduce the potential spread of infection.

Use virtual tools instead of holding in-person meetings.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Most important, if you experience flu symptoms or any serious infection or virus, please stay home to avoid exposing others.

Keep up with the latest public health updates from the National Park Service

LATEST NEWS STORIES: