Bryce Canyon National Park temporarily closes amid COVID-19 pandemic

GARFIELD COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Bryce Canyon National Park is closing in an effort to fight the spread of coronavirus in Utah, according to the National Park Service.

National Park Service officials said they received a letter from the Southwest Utah Public Health Department Monday recommending a full closure of the park.

Upon receiving the request, Bryce Canyon Superintendent Linda Mazzu with Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt and other NPS officials, made the decision to close the park until further notice effective 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7.

All park areas will be closed to the public.

Garfield County commissioners issued a statement supporting a temporary closure in response to feedback from the community.

“We have been working closely with Garfield County and the State of Utah to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the state’s ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order,” Mazzu said. “Continued visitation to Bryce Canyon made it hard to maintain the thresholds needed to ensure a safe visit, which is why this temporary closure is so important. I’d like to express my appreciation to Garfield County for taking the initial steps in this process. Your support for Bryce Canyon National Park and our communities is greatly appreciated.”

Park officials said they will notify the public when they resume full operations and provide updates at www.nps.gov/brca.