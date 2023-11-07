BRIAN HEAD, Utah (ABC4) — Snowbirds hoping to hit the slopes at Brian Head Resort will have to wait just a little bit longer after resort officials announced it would be delaying the opening date by a week.

Resort officials said the ski season would now officially begin on Friday, Nov. 17 after previously announcing that it would open on Nov. 10. Warmer temperatures in recent weeks have taken the blame for the delay, with resort officials saying the snowmaking process has been slowed down.

“We’re eager to welcome skiers and riders for the season but the warmer temperatures haven’t allowed us to capitalize on our new snowmaking upgrades,” said Brian Head Marketing Manager Amber Palmer. “Our team is doing an incredible job and taking advantage of every opportunity to make snow so we can open as soon as possible.”

The delay contrasts last year’s ski season, when Brian Head Resort opened its slopes on Nov. 4. Courtesy of a strong winter, Brian Head said the 2022-23 ski season was the longest season in over 60 years.

In September, Brian Head announced several new improvements for the resort’s visitors, including new gladed terrain under the Windflower Lift and extra glading on the Shotgun Trail. The resort also expanded its snowmaking coverage on the Lower Aught trail, which reportedly allows the resort to open more early-season terrain.

The resort also reported investing about a half-million into better snowmaking equipment, which the resort said would provide better early-season snow conditions and a more consistent base on the slopes.