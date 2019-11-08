Brian Head Resort acquired by owner, operator of 7 ski and bike resorts in Southwest

DURANGO Colo. (St.George News) – James Coleman, managing partner of Mountain Capital Partners, announced Tuesday an acquisition agreement to manage and operate Brian Head Resort in Southern Utah.

Mountain Capital Partners currently owns and operates seven ski and bike resorts throughout the Southwest, including Utah, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas, according to a press release from MCP. Brian Head is the second Utah-based ski resort to join the Mountain Capital Partners collective, alongside Nordic Valley Ski Resort in northern Utah.

“We’re proud to welcome Brian Head Resort and its employees to the MCP family,” Coleman said in the press release. “Utah has some of the best powder skiing on earth. Brian Head’s family friendly vibe and proximity to Southern Utah’s famous red cliffs and national parks greatly enhances our portfolio and supports our mission to make skiing and riding more accessible and affordable.”

Situated at 9,600 feet, Brian Head is home to Utah’s highest base elevation and receives nearly 360 inches of snowfall annually. Hailed as one of Utah’s most affordable, family-friendly resorts, Brian Head features two connected mountains: Giant Steps and Navajo, offering 71 runs, eight chair lifts and three surface lifts.

Serving destination skiers in major metropolitan areas and local outdoor enthusiasts alike, Brian Head is located three short hours from Las Vegas, three and a half hours from Salt Lake City and about seven hours from both Los Angeles and Phoenix.

In the press release, Coleman expressed his gratitude to Brian Head’s current president and majority owner, John Grissinger, and his team for their “hard work, vision and dedication to the development and success of Brian Head Resort.”

Since its founding in 1964, Brian Head Resort remains a significant recreational and tourism attraction for Utah and surrounding Southwest states. Resort leadership is recognized for a longstanding commitment to the local communities of Brian Head, Parowan, Cedar City and St. George.

Grissinger purchased the resort in 2012 and has since invested nearly $16.5 million in capital improvements, including new high-speed quad chairlifts, improved day lodge facilities, dining, nightlife, night skiing and more.

In 2014, the resort completed millions of dollars of facility upgrades, including its first high-speed quad chairlift, servicing the Giant Steps area. So far in 2019, Brian Head has completed $5.5 million worth of capital improvements, including adding a second high-speed detachable quad chair lift to the Navajo side of the mountain, meaning both main areas at the resort will now be served by high-speed lifts.

In the summer months, Brian Head Resort offers scenic chairlift rides, lift-served mountain biking, hiking, disc golf and a full schedule of family-friendly activities and events. The resort is close to three nearby national parks and two national monuments, including Zion National Park, Cedar Breaks National Monument and Bryce Canyon National Park, and offers stunning views of Utah’s iconic red rock cliffs from the ski lifts and runs.

“Passing the torch to MCP was the logical decision to ensure the future viability and growth of the resort and town of Brian Head,” Grissinger said in the press release. “They are passionate about the ski industry, share our core values that employees and guests are family and not just numbers, and have improved the skier experience at all of their resorts.

While Grissinger also touted his teams accomplishments over the past seven years, he said he was most proud of the “amazing culture” they developed.

“The most rewarding part has been the lifelong friends I’ve made with our team members and guests,” he said. “I firmly believe Brian Head Resort’s best days are ahead of it, and ask that you welcome MCP to our family. Exciting things to come!”

Mountain Capital Partners announced that Power Pass holders, the flagship product of its season pass family, will enjoy unlimited access to Brian Head for the 2019-20 winter season. Brian Head guests with a 2019-20 Unlimited pass will also automatically receive unrestricted access to Nordic Valley Ski Resort; Sipapu Ski & Summer Resort and Pajarito Mountain in New Mexico; Hesperus Ski Area in Colorado; and Spider Mountain Bike Park in Texas, as well as three bonus days (no blackouts) at Purgatory Resort in Colorado and Arizona Snowbowl.

For a limited time, Unlimited pass holders can upgrade to a Power Pass and get unlimited access to all ski areas and Spider Mountain Bike Park for just $150.

For more information, please visit the Mountain Capital Partners website or Brian Head Resort website.

