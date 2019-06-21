Brian Head issues boil order after E. coli detected in water supply

BRIAN HEAD, Utah (ABC4 News) – The town of Brian Head issued a boil order after E. coli bacteria was found in the water supply.

The town posted a notice stating that E. coli was found in the water on Thursday, June 20.

Town officials say residents and visitors should not drink the water without boiling it first. They are instructed to bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.

Town officials say the presence of E. coli indicates the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. The bacteria can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. It’s also a particular concern for infants, young children, some of the elderly and people with compromised immune systems.

Bacterial contamination can occur when increased run-off enters, the drinking water source—like after heavy rains. It can also happen due to a break in the distribution system (pipes) or a failure in the water treatment process.

The town is chlorinating, flushing the water system, and working to determine the source of the contamination. Officials will announce when test show no bacteria and there is no longer need to boil the water.

For more information visit, http://brianheadtown.utah.gov.

