UPDATE, 4:00 p.m.: It has been confirmed that 170 homes are currently without water, according to Big Plains Water Special Service District. Officials are currently working to truck in water to the area at this time.

The district said they were alerted last night by a resident without water at 5:30 p.m. and immediately began investigating. They discovered the million-gallon tank was empty and the float on the top was stuck, sending incorrect water level readings to officials.

Non-potable water, which can be used for flushing toilets, will be available for residents at the roundabout entrance into the Cedar Point subdivision, according to the press release. Residents will need to bring buckets or containers to transport the water back to their homes. For assistance transporting water to a home, the district said to contact its office.

Officials say those with RVs can fill their water storage at Apple Valley Town Hall (1777 N Meadowlark Drive). Another truck will be available for water for animals as well.

The district advises members to seek potable water from the store or “the natural spring water that is approved for drinking at different locations in Hildale,” according to the press release.

Residents should turn off water heaters and any other water-affected appliances, the district said.

“The Big Plains Board is working tirelessly to bring water to the area with the assistance of the Town of Apple Valley. We encourage neighbors to check on neighbors and make sure everyone is well cared for. We are grateful to those who have already volunteered to assist in any way,” the district’s chairman Barratt Nielson said in the release.

UPDATE, 2:26 p.m.: ABC4 has spoken with Mayor Frank Lindhardt. The problem has not yet been identified, however, city government thinks the problem has arisen due to well drilling near Apple Valley.

ABC4 weather experts have verified no seismic activity in the area.

Water is being brought in by truck from Hurricane and residents are being encouraged to conserve water.

Apple Valley is working with the state authorities to find the possible source and will update residents as they know more.

Original Post

APPLE VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) — Residents in Apple Valley woke up to Facebook posts reporting the wells that supply water to the town are not producing water.

Mike Farrer the city’s current Planning Commissioner took to Facebook to update residents on what he had found out so far.

“As of right now it looks as if this is some sort of a crazy event that no one could of foreseen,” Farrer a current candidate for Mayor wrote. “Please conserve water if you have it. If you don’t have water I would suggest going to the store and buying some. Filling up containers to flush your toilets. You have my word I won’t sleep until we have this figured out.”

The city Mayor joined in on Facebook with updates as well.

“Heads up to everyone in Cedar Point water district million gallon tank is empty but all three well pumps are running but no water is coming out,” Mayor Frank Lindhardt posted. “Update Canaan Springs tanks are also empty so the springs are not running either.”

Certain well pumps were reportedly functioning but no water was coming out. Water consultants were guessing the problem could have been caused by a seismic event like an earthquake but that is unconfirmed at this time.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A resident reported to ABC4 her neighbors in Cedar Point were completely out of water.

State officials have been notified and the Mayor’s office is working to get news out as they know more.

This is an ongoing story ABC4 will update residents as more details become available.