GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The body of a Garfield County man who has been missing since late January has been found and recovered, confirmed Garfield County authorities on Thursday.

Garfield County Spokesperson Joe Adams confirmed with ABC4 that a body was found on Monday, May 29, about 20 miles east of Bryce Canyon in the Dry Hollow area. The body was recovered and taken to the Medical Examiner’s office, where it was confirmed to be Austin Madsen.

It was determined Madsen had died of natural causes by a medical examiner that was among the first responders.

Madsen, 32, disappeared after making a phone call and sending his friend a video of him on a snowy mountain, believed to be near Antimony. Mapleton City Police Department used a “ping” from Madsen’s phone that led to possible coordinates in Garfield County.

Deputies later found Madsen’s car in the Dry Hollow area on Mount Dutton, but Madsen himself was still missing.

Over the next several days, Search and Rescue crews worked to look for Madsen, but severe weather including low temperatures and high winds made the search “extremely difficult.” At times, weather caused efforts to be temporarily suspended.

Madsen was described as being in great physical shape with considerable backcountry skills.

After the discovery and confirmation of Madsen’s identity, Fredonia PD assisted in notifying Madsen’s family. Grand County Sheriff’s Office said it shared its deepest condolences with the Madsen family.