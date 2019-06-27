Body of man who drowned in September recovered after underwater experts find him within minutes

KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The body of a man who drowned at Lake Powell in September was located within minutes of a new search involving two underwater search and rescue experts from Idaho.

According to a press release issued by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Patrick McGuckin, 41, had been missing and presumed dead since he reportedly jumped from a houseboat on September 22, 2018.

Searchers combed the area for several days but were unable to locate the man.

After being contacted by the McGuckin family, Gene and Sandy Ralston from Idaho were called in to help.

The Ralstons are experts in underwater search and rescue. Their boat “Kathy G” is named after a drowning victim they located in Alaska. The Ralstons are credited with numerous recoveries in their career, “bringing much-needed closure to families across North America.”

The Ralstons boat is equipped with a side scan sonar and an underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV). Using GPS data from the houseboat McGuckin was on, the Ralstons were able to locate the man within minutes of arriving at the last known location.

The man’s body was brought to the surface using the ROV and then recovered by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. His body has been sent to the Medical Examiner in Salt Lake City.

