Officials identify paraglider found dead after crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)-Search and rescue crews found the body of a paraglider Monday night after he was reported an hour overdue.

Officials said the pilot took off from the Dixie Springs subdivision near Sand Hollow State Park, so they started the search from there.

Eventually, crews were able to find the man’s last known GPS coordinates. Soon after his body was located.

The man was later identified as 38-year-old Jonathan Gran Thompson of Hurricane.

Detectives are reviewing video the man had with him to figure what caused the crash.

