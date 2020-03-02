Body found near Kanarraville doesn’t appear to be from the area

Map depicting distance between Kanarravile where body was found in a field, and Cedar City, Iron County, Utah, Mar. 1, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Google Maps, St. George News

KANARRAVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Deputies in Iron County are trying to identify the body of a man found near Kanarraville Saturday afternoon, according to St. George News.

Deputies responded to the report of a dead body around 1 p.m. that had been discovered in a field north of Kanarraville.

Lt. Del Schlosser, Iron County Sheriff’s Office, told St. George News they have not been able to positively identify the body believed to be a man in his early 20s.

The man’s cause of death is not known but said in a release it may be due to the cold weather.

Detectives said they do not believe the man lived in the area and will have to wait for the Medical Examiner to perform an autopsy and determine his identity and manner of death.

Due to the circumstances, Schlosser told St. George News the process of identifying the man could take several months.

You can read the full article at Stgeorgeutah.com.

