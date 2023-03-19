GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A body was found this morning, Mar. 19, in Grand County in a vehicle connected to a missing person from Colorado, according to officials.

The Utah Department of Natural Resources was conducting research by helicopter in a remote area of Grand County when they found and reported a vehicle near Book Cliffs, north of Moab.

Grand County officials say the vehicle belongs to a person that went missing on Nov. 16, 2022. One body was found in the vehicle, however, the identity has not yet been confirmed as the missing person.

The vehicle appears to have been in an accident “having no suspicious circumstances at this time,” the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.