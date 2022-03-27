St George, UT (ABC4) – St. George police have launched an investigation after a body was found in a grocery store parking lot. A heavy police presence and yellow caution tape could be seen Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of the Smith’s Marketplace on Mall Drive.

Police say the body found, which was a male, was found in a white SUV. The identity of the male has been identified, according to St. George Police Sgt. Colby DeCamp, but aren’t releasing that information until the family has been notified.

The cause of death is still under investigation.