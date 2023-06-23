GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A body was found floating on the Colorado River on Thursday afternoon, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was found just after 12:30 p.m. by some rafters who were recreating on the river, just two miles upstream from the Westwater Ranger Station located in Grand County, Utah. The rafters reportedly recovered the body by securing it to their raft and took it to the ranger station.

At this time, law enforcement has not identified the body but said that it was an adult man. The body has been taken to the State of Utah Medical Examiner’s Office and the incident is under investigation.

Deputies from Mesa County, Colorado and Grand County as well as an investigator responded to the scene.