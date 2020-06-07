KANAB, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced Sunday that the in-person lottery for day use hiking permits at Coyote Buttes North, commonly known as The Wave, will resume on Monday, June 15.

The BLM temporarily suspended the in-person lottery in March due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in Utah, but they continued to provide three-month advance permits through Recreation.gov. The BLM worked closely with Kane County to develop an approach for restoring the in-person lottery in Kanab, while helping to protect public health and safety.

Deputy Secretary Kate MacGregor said “so many rural communities in the West rely upon BLM’s working lands for economic strength. This includes the outdoor recreation economy. “While most BLM-managed lands have remained open to the American people throughout this pandemic, including special places like The Wave, I am proud that we can announce the return of the in-person lottery so more visitors can experience this extraordinary landscape.”

The Bureau strives to work collaboratively with local communities. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the BLM worked hard to find solutions to provide services to the American people and the public in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local guidelines.

In 1984, Congress created the Paria Canyon-Vermilion Cliffs Wilderness, which is managed by the BLM Arizona Strip Field Office, and includes the Coyote Buttes North. The BLM requires an advance permit for day use.

No overnight camping will be allowed in the Coyote Buttes permit area.