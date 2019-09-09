BLM offering $1000 for information leading to the conviction of Moab vandals

Courtesy of The Bureau of Land Management

MOAB, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Bureau of Land management needs help identifying the person or people who vandalized kiosks on public lands near Moab.

Over the past weekend, BLM officials saID someone deliberately cut down three large BLM wooden kiosks and knocked over a “Stop Highway Crossing” sign along State Highway 313.

Courtesy of The Bureau of Land Management

Courtesy of The Bureau of Land Management

BLM officials said vandalism is illegal and disrespectful to everyone who uses the trails. They added that is costs valuable staff time and resources to repair.

“We are particularly concerned because of the public safety hazard created by this weekend’s vandalism as it destroyed important safety and trail information,” said Moab Field Manager Nicollee Gaddis-Wyatt. “The BLM appreciates the concerned citizen who reported the incident and provided photographs, allowing us to act promptly.”

The BLM is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible to the vandalism.

Anyone with information about the information is encouraged to call the BLM Moab Law Enforcement team at (435) 259-2109.

